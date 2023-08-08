DCT Abu Dhabi releases Annual Report 2022 - Middle East News 247

The report captures the progress of DCT’s commitment to delivering on its promise to promote, protect and progress Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 8th August 2023: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced the release of its Annual Report 2022, available to download here.

A reflection of DCT’s promise to promote, protect and progress Abu Dhabi as a cultural and tourism destination, the report highlights the organisation’s commitment to delivering on its strategic ambition.

The annual report’s documented achievements include:

Abu Dhabi welcomed a total of 18 million visitors

3 million people visited Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites, with a 99% satisfaction rate

The Emirate recorded over 70% in hotel capacity

Overnight visitors reached 4.1 million — a 24% increase compared to the previous year

More than 1,200 MICE events delivered by ADCEB, serving a total of 603,000 visitors

246,000 student visitors across all cultural sites

78% destination awareness achieved across 12 strategic markets

Record 80 galleries from 28 countries featured at Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2022

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre recorded 260,000 visitors across Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, Al Ain Book Festival, and Al Dhafra Book Festival

Abu Dhabi’s growth underscores the Emirate’s vision and its ability to deliver exceptional cultural, tourism and hospitality offerings.

Click here to read the full Annual Report 2022.

